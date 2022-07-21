Yashwant Sinha Concedes Defeat, Congratulates New President Droupadi Murmu

Yashwant Sinha, the Opposition's joint candidate who lost the presidential election against Droupadi Murmu, conceded defeat and congratulated Murmu on her victory on Thursday, 21 July.

Taking to Twitter, Sinha said, "I join my fellow citizens in congratulating Droupadi Murmu on her victory in the Presidential election 2022. India hopes that as the 15th President of the Republic, she functions as the custodian of the Constitution without fear or favour."

After the third round of counting, by which ballots were counted for 20 states, Murmu had garnered 2,161 votes valued at 5,77,77 – more than 50 percent of the total votes.

Here's what Sinha said in his statement.