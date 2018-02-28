Dr Rajendra Prasad: Remembering the Man, and the President

Dr Rajendra Prasad, the first President of independent India, was a man much beyond the tag. His contribution to the nation runs a lot deeper into the freedom struggle.

One of the prominent leaders of the Indian Nationalist Movement alongside Jawaharlal Nehru, Vallabhbhai Patel and Lal Bahadur Shastri, he gave up practicing law in service to the country, just like Mahatma Gandhi .

On his death anniversary, let's take a look at Prasad’s prolific life and career.