Rare Pictures of India’s ‘Rocket Man’ APJ Abdul Kalam

Chronicling his life, Professor KAV Pandalai writes that Kalam was amazed to see that the reception at NASA’s Flight Test Facility had a big painting depicting Tipu Sultan’s rockets being fired against the British (Mysorean rockets) at the British, way back in 1794.

The painting seemed to glorify Tippu as a hero of rocketry. But nowhere in India, not even in Tippu’s Palace museum, was there a painting like this one. Kalam understood why America had prospered in science and technology whereas the land where rocketry as a weapon was born, languished. Indians, he felt, did not have a sense of national pride. It was almost always denigrations, belittling, criticising and complaining. The desire and determination to accomplish something creditable and teamwork were lacking. The six months of his stay in US made Kalam a different man.