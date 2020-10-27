KR Narayanan: Prez Who Testified, Upheld, Enhanced ‘Idea of India’

The institution of Presidentship has seen varying degrees of public perception that were contextualised to the symbolic prefixes, from yields to dissonances, from flamboyance to austerity, from outreaches to even silences – but the signature Narayanan leitmotif was ‘independence’ and ‘constitutional morality’.

Narayanan often ‘spoke’ like none before him (or after him), but without compromising the constitutional sobriety. He was too much of an intellectual to be pre-fed speeches, he wrote his own drafts late into the night, weighing and chiseling each word to signal its import and impact, delicately yet tellingly.

He opined and diverged from precedents, stood in line to exercise his franchise, took moral stand by ‘returning files’, invoked his professional diplomatese with China or in making his loaded point to Bill Clinton (to the discomfiture of the government), as also expressing concern on the Gujarat communal riots – but the President who ‘spoke’ his mind and pushed the boundaries, also recognised his limitations by saying: