Presidential Election Results Live: In Murmu Vs Sinha, Counting of Votes Today

Indian Presidential Election Results 2022 News Live Updates
Indian Presidential Election Results 2022 News Live Updates: The counting of votes in the presidential election will be held on Wednesday, 20 July, to decide the winner of the race to the Rashtrapati Bhavan: the National Democratic Alliance's Droupadi Murmu or the Opposition's joint candidate Yashwant Sinha.
The counting of votes will begin at 11 am at the Parliament House.
Voting in the election had taken place on Monday with ballots being cast by MPs at the Parliament House in Delhi and by MLAs and chief ministers in state Assemblies across the country.
Murmu appears to have a clear edge over Sinha as over 60 percent of the votes are expected to be in her favour. The next president is scheduled to take oath on 25 July, a day after sitting president Ram Nath Kovind's tenure ends.
99.18 percent of the MPs had cast their vote during the election on Monday, PC Mody, Secretary General, Rajya Sabha
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, former PM Manmohan Singh, and Congress chief Sonia Gandhi were among those who voted
With the support of regional parties such as BJD, YSRCP, BSP, AIADMK, TDP, JD(S), Shiromani Akali Dal, Shiv Sena, and JMM, Murmu's vote share is likely to reach nearly two-thirds
If elected, Droupadi Murmu will be the first person from a tribal community to become president
Yashwant Sinha is backed by various Opposition parties, including the Congress, the TMC, and the AAP
Sinha as a candidate has some advantages but he may not have been an ideal choice.
The fact that they had to choose a former BJP leader was a tacit admission of the hegemonic power the BJP presently has in Indian politics.
And even within the BJP, Sinha was never quite a conscientious objector like a Jaswant Singh or Shanta Kumar, both of whom had spoken out against the 2002 Gujarat riots.
If elected, Droupadi Murmu, who has served as the first woman governor of Jharkhand, will also become the first person from a tribal community to occupy the chair of the president.
Considered soft-spoken and affable, the leader has held various positions in the party, rising through the ranks, and was a minister in the state when the BJP was in alliance with the ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD).
With her nomination, the BJP sent out a significant political message after elevating a Dalit, Ram Nath Kovind, to the top post five years back.
Former Union Minister Yashwant Sinha had joined the TMC last year and was later made the party's vice president. He quit the Bharatiya Janata Party in 2018.
He was declared as the Opposition's common candidate for the presidential election on 21 June, hours after he resigned from the TMC.
What works in Sinha's favour is his seniority, having been the finance minister and external affairs minister in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government and finance minister in the Chandra Shekhar government.
