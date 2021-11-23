President Ram Nath Kovind Confers Gallantry Awards to Galwan Valley Heroes

Among the other Galwan heroes who received the gallantry awards posthumously include Naib Subedar Nuduram Soren (16 Bihar), Havildar K Palani (81 Field), Naik Deepak Singh (16 Bihar), and Sepoy Gurtej Singh (3 Punjab). Havildar Tejinder Singh (3 Medium) received Vir Chakras himself, the hero who resisted the Chinese aggression.

The citation for Col Santosh Babu reads that the 16 Bihar Commanding Officer was deployed in Galwan Valley during Operation Snow Leopard and was tasked with establishing an observation post in the face of the enemy (China). The citation states that the late Colonel executed the plan successfully after having organised and briefed his soldiers about the situation with a sound plan.