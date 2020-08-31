Pranab Mukherjee (1935-2020): A Short Man, With A Tall Stature

“I have seen vast, perhaps unbelievable, changes during the journey that has brought me from the flicker of a lamp in a small Bengal village to the chandeliers of Delhi.”

That’s how Pranab Mukherjee described his journey in politics (and life) as he was sworn in as the 13th President of India on 25 July 2012.

Mukherjee’s life from the “small Bengal village” of Mirati in Birbhum district to the highest echelons of power had the full range of all political experiences – struggle, loyalty, betrayal and finally, success.