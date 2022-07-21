'India Scripts History': Modi, Kovind Congratulate Prez-Elect Droupadi Murmu

PM Narendra Modi congratulates President elect Droupadi Murmu.
(Photo: PTI)
Congratulatory messages poured in from across the political spectrum as Droupadi Murmu was declared the new President of India, making her the first tribal person to hold the post.
Murmu was declared the winner of the election after crossing the halfway mark with 2,161 votes valued at 5,77,77.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Murmu at her residence to personally congratulate her on her historic victory.
The prime minister also took to Twitter to congratulate Murmu.
"India scripts history. At a time when 1.3 billion Indians are marking Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, a daughter of India hailing from a tribal community born in a remote part of eastern India has been elected our President! Congratulations to Smt. Droupadi Murmu Ji on this feat," he said.
Sitting President Ram Nath Kovind, whose tenure is scheduled to end on 24 July, congratulated Murmu, saying, "Heartiest congratulations and best wishes to Smt. Droupadi Murmu on being elected as the 15th President of India."
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also congratulated Murmu, saying that she had done a lot for the underprivileged sections of society
"Congratulations to Smt Draupadi Murmu ji for registering an effective victory in the presidential election. She has been active in public welfare in villages, poor, underprivileged as well as in slums. Today she has risen from among them to the highest constitutional position. This is a proof of the strength of Indian democracy," Singh said in a Twitter post in Hindi.
Yashwant Sinha, the Opposition's joint candidate who lost the presidential election against Murmu, conceded defeat and congratulated her on her victory.
Taking to Twitter, Sinha said, "I join my fellow citizens in congratulating Droupadi Murmu on her victory in the presidential election 2022. India hopes that as the 15th President of the Republic, she functions as the custodian of the Constitution without fear or favour."
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also sent his best wishes to the newly-elected Indian president.
"Congratulations and best wishes to Smt. Droupadi Murmu ji on being elected as the 15th President of India," he said in a post on Twitter.
