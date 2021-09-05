Happy Teachers' Day 2021: 15 Inspirational Quotes By Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan
Here are some quotes by Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan on the occasion of Teachers' Day
Teachers' Day is celebrated every year on 5 September in India. This day is celebrated to mark the birth anniversary of a former President of India, Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan. He was a great educationist, philosopher, and also the first Vice President of India.
He was honoured with various prestigious awards like Knighthood in 1931 and Bharat Ratna, the highest civilian award of the Republic of India, in 1954.
First Teachers' Day was celebrated on 5 September 1962, the same year when Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan assumed the office of the President of India.
This day is celebrated to acknowledge the significant role played by our teachers in our overall development. Students organize different events in their schools and colleges and get gifts for their favourite teachers.
In this article, we have curated some inspiring quotes by Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan on the occasion of Teachers' Day."
Top 15 Quotes by Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan
"Teachers should be the best minds in the country."Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan
"Knowledge gives us power, love gives us the fullness."Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan
"Books are the means by which we build bridges between cultures."Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan
“The main function of a university is not to grant degrees and diplomas, but to develop the university spirit and advance learning."Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan
"True teachers are those who help us think for ourselves."Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan
“Discontent with the actual is the necessary precondition of every moral change and spiritual rebirth.”Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan
"When we think we know we cease to learn.”Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan
"A life of joy and happiness is possible only on the basis of knowledge and science."Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan
"The end-product of education should be a free creative man, who can battle against historical circumstances and adversities of nature."Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan
“Instead of celebrating my birthday, it would be my proud privilege if 5 September is observed as Teachers' Day.”Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan
“The idea of Plato that philosophers must be the rulers and directors of society is practiced in India.”Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan
“It is not God that is worshipped but the authority that claims to speak in His name. Sin becomes disobedience to authority not violation of integrity.”Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan
“Love thy neighbor as thyself because you are your neighbor. It is illusion that makes you think that your neighbor is someone other than yourself. ”Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan
"God lives, feels, and suffers in every one of us, and in course of time, His attributes, knowledge, beauty and love will be revealed in each of us."Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan
"We need not seek a cause or a motive or a purpose for that which is, in its nature, eternally self-existent and free."Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan
