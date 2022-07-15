India’s Next President: Being a Fearless ‘Constitutionalist’ Is What Matters

The perils of having an acquiescing Rashtrapati in the face of an insecure and authoritarian government were underlined with dark ink on the midnight of 25 June 1975. A Rashtrapati with impeccable academic (Cambridge alumnus, practising lawyer, Advocate-General of a State), political (Member of State Assembly, Member of Parliament, Cabinet Minister) and ‘nationalistic’ credentials (jailed during ‘Quit India’ movement, etc) came a cropper when he meekly signed the draft Emergency proclamation, as he battled his own legalistic mind and the words of his own aides, who, too, had advised him against signing the same.

That lamentable night, the Rashtrapati is supposed to have taken a tranquilliser to sleep.