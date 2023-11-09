Koffee With Karan: 'Who Is Orry' & Other Highlights From Ananya-Sara's Episode

1. Who is Orry?

One of the funniest segments of the episode was Karan Johar trying to uncover the mystery of Orhan Awatramani, popularly known as Orry, who is referred to as "Bollywood's BFF."

With a mischievous grin, Karan prodded Sara, "Can you spill the beans on Orry?" Sara responded with playful sass, "Orry? Who doesn't know Orry?" Ananya chimed in, "Well, someone here didn't! So, I attempted to explain, and he told me it's something like 'Loved, but misunderstood.' I think that's his tagline now."

Karan, in his classic witty fashion, disagreed, saying, "No, that's what you call a phenomenon, not a person! But let's get back to Orry. What does he do?" Sara ventured, "I think he works on himself. I saw a video of him talking about hitting the gym and getting massages. He even does Pilates!"

But who is this mysterious Orry, really? Orhan Awatramani is the ultimate party companion for Bollywood celebrities and star kids like Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor and Suhana Khan. According to his LinkedIn page, Orry holds the title of Special Project Manager at the Reliance Industries Limited Chairperson Office.