Pics: Kareena Kapoor, Ananya Panday & Others Wish Sara Ali Khan on Her Birthday

Sara Ali Khan is celebrating her 28th birthday today (12 August). On the special occasion, several Bollywood celebrities took to social media to wish the actor. Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan wished Sara with two throwback photos. Actors Vicky Kaushal, Ananya Panday, and Anushka Sharma, among others, also sent their best wishes to Sara.
