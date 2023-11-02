ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

'A Phenomenon': Katrina Kaif, Kareena Kapoor Wish Shah Rukh Khan on His B'Day

Shah Rukh Khan celebrates his 58th birthday today.

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan celebrates his 58th birthday on 2 November. To mark the special occasion, several celebrities from the industry took to social media to wish King Khan.

Filmmaker Farah Khan, who worked with SRK in Om Shanti Om, shared a video of the actor greeting a sea of his fans at Mannat and wrote, "Can you feel the LOVVVVV tonight?!!! Happy birthday @iamsrk #kingoftheworld."

Ajay Devgn also wished SRK on X (formerly Twitter). Sharing a picture of the actor from his film Jawan, Ajay wrote, "Here's to another fantastic year of being Jawan and fabulous! Happy Birthday @iamsrk."

SRK's Kuch Kuch Hota Hai co-star Kajol also sent her heartfelt wishes to the star. Sharing a picture of herself with Kajol, she wrote, "Wish u a Supercalifrangilistic year ahead… I know it’s gonna be a good one! @iamsrk."

Jawan director Atlee also wished SRK on X. Sharing an unseen picture from the film's sets, he wrote, "Happy birthday to my dearest @iamsrk sir Love u sir."

Katrina Kaif took to Instagram to wish SRK. The actor shared a picture of SRK from Pathaan on her story and wrote, "A phenomenon!!! Happy birthday @iamsrk."

Kareena Kapoor also took to Instagram to wish SRK. Sharing a black-and-white picture of the actor, Kareena wrote, "Happiest birthday King! May you shine the brightest always. @iamsrk."

Meanwhile, on the work front, SRK is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Dunki, co-starring Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal.

The film is helmed by Rajkummar Hirani and will hit the big screens this Christmas.

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from entertainment and celebrities

