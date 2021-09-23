Star vs. Food: Chunky Panday Recalls Bhavana Pandey Serving ‘Raw Butter Chicken'
Ananya Panday was a guest on Star vs. Food and cooked for her parents Chunky Panday and Bhavana Pandey.
Chunky Panday recounted the story of the time Bhavana Pandey cooked ‘raw butter chicken’ for him, after recalling the time he met his future in-laws before he married Bhavana. He said he was told that all the food had been prepared by Bhavana but the food had actually been ordered from a restaurant.
Chunky Panday’s daughter Ananya Panday was the guest on the recent episode of Star vs. Food. During the episode, Chunky Panday said, “She and her mother have never cooked anything for me. But she has cooked up some nice stories and told me, but never food.”
Chunky recalled the incident with his in-laws and added, “Let me tell you a story. When we were getting married, Bhavana and her parents invited me to their house for dinner. Mouth-watering Butter Chicken, Chinese and everything was served. I ate, and then her mother and grandmother said, ‘Bhavana ne sab kuch banaya hai.’ (Bhavana has cooked everything)”
Bhavana disagreed with Chunky’s version of events and said, “What rubbish! She never told you such things,” to which Chunky responded, “Don’t lie.”
He continued, “And then I went to the kitchen to check. I saw ‘dabbas’ from different restaurants and said ‘yes’ immediately. Then after three days of our wedding, the cook ran away and I asked Bhavana, ‘Why don’t you cook?’ After that she made raw butter chicken for me.”
On Star vs. Food, Ananya Panday made baked goods for her parents, and friend, photographer Rohan Shreshtha. After tasting the dishes Ananya had prepared, her father joked, “See Ananya, I won't blame you if you've gone slightly wrong, because it's a hereditary problem. No one in the family knows how to cook, especially on your mother's side.”
Discovery+ shared a promo of the episode featuring Ananya Panday with the caption, "Actress @ananyapanday has entered the kitchen with a BANG! Was that a sign of success or struggle? Find out as you watch her bake delicious desserts for her loved ones on 'Star Vs Food'. Watch now!"
Chunkey Panday and Bhavana tied the knot in 1998. The latter featured in the Netflix show Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, along with Neelam Kothari, Maheep Kapoor, and Seema Khan.
On the career front, Ananya Panday’s Kho Gaye Hum Kahan was announced the last week. Kho Gaye Hum Kahan marks Arjun Varain Singh’s directorial debut and also stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Gourav Adarsh. The film is backed by Tiger Baby Films and Excel Entertainment.
