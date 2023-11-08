Who is Orry? All You Need to Know About 'Bollywood's BFF'

Orhan Awatramani, also known as 'Orry', is often spotted partying with Bollywood celebrities.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
Orhan Awatramani, known as 'Orry', is a familiar face often photographed with popular celebrities. From Kylie Jenner to Sara Ali Khan he is spotted with a slew of famous faces. But despite the noise around him, the man himself remains an enigma.
The socialite is now being touted as 'Bollywood's BFF'. And with good reason. He is seen fraternizing with all the Bollywood biggies and often seen going on vacation with them.
But the mystery around him persists. So here's a look at all we know about him:
According to his LinkedIn profile, he is a 'social activist' from Mumbai. However, the claim is contested by him in an interview with Cosmopolitan, "I was really bored one day and I put “activist” on my Instagram bio for like four days, just for fun." So in reality, he isn't really an activist.
However, he did pursue a Bachelor's in Fine Arts and Communication Design from New York's Parsons School of Design.
But these days he is photographed with Kajol's daughter Nysa.
Recently, the sassy socialite was seen with Deepika Padukone and Kareena Kapoor at SRK's party where he wore a shimmery red suit.
Contrary to his LinkedIn profile where he works as a project manager. In an interview with Cosmopolitan, Orry stated that he "works very hard". On being asked whether it was a typical 9-5 job, he denied it and said that he works hard on himself. "I am working on myself. I am going to the gym, I am doing a lot of self-reflection, sometimes I do Yoga, I go for a massage, I am working, but I am working on myself."
He also went on to add, "I'm a singer, a songwriter, a fashion designer, a creative director, a stylist, an executive assistant, a shopper, and sometimes a football player, I don't know. I feel like life is about having dreams. Inflate your dreams, give them wings to fly, and seize every opportunity.' I looked her in the eyes and said, 'I'm the kind of person that if you ask me to paint something for your wall, I'll paint the entire house."
During the same interview, Orry maintained that he is often seen with celebrities but only a few of them are his friends. Clarifying that he went to school with some of them. He added that from the industry only Bhumi Pednekar is his friend.
Beyond his close association with Bollywood stars, he was recently spotted with Nita Ambani.
In the end though, in one of his interviews, he emphasizes that Kylie Jenner put him on the map. He said, "If you say one picture with a celebrity that grabbed people's attention, then yeah, I went to Kylie Jenner's house for my birthday and we put up a picture together, and that put me on the map."
Meanwhile, in a promo for a podcast, he claims that he is a “marketing genius." Also revealing that at one point in his life, he was waiting tables and was part of a “waiters’ group.”
In a sense, the young socialite keeps giving snippets of information about himself while also maintaining that he is an "open series."
