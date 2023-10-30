ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

In Pics: Kajol, Alaya F & Others Turn Heads at OTT Play Awards

Kajol attended the OTT Play Awards 2023 dressed in a black bodycon gown.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Photos
1 min read
In Pics: Kajol, Alaya F & Others Turn Heads at OTT Play Awards
i
Like
Hindi Female
listen

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

Bollywood celebrities attended the OTT Play Awards last night in Mumbai. The guest list included stars like Kajol, Anil Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh, Kartik Aaryan, Alaya F, Sobhita Dhulipala, Rajkummar Rao, and others. While Kajol stunned in a black gown, others also turned heads in their respective ensembles.

Also Read

October, DDLJ, and Liberalisation: The Trends Showcased by SRK and Kajol's Film

October, DDLJ, and Liberalisation: The Trends Showcased by SRK and Kajol's Film

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from photos

Topics:  Kajol   Anil Kapoor   OTT players 

ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
More News
×
×