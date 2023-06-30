The Night Manager Pt 2 Review: Anil Kapoor-Aditya Roy Kapur Thriller Gets Darker

Despite its glacial pace, the first bit of the show created a brilliant setup infusing an already successful show with a South Asian touch by creator Sandeep Modi.

Considering that Shelly is in the profession that he is, there were no qualms about the fact that he is an evil man but any shades of grey that the first part afforded him and gone this time around. He quickly shifts from evil to plain sinister as his suspicions and ambitions grow. As a performer, Anil Kapoor has a tight grip on the role he needs to play; the actor infuses Shelly with an unforgettable menace and charm.