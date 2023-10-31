Morphed Video of Kartik Aaryan Supporting Congress Goes Viral; Actor Clarifies

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan was recently morphed into a video wherein he can be seen endorsing Congress candidate Kamal Nath for the upcoming Assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh.

After the video went viral, several users noticed the dubious editing and dubbed audio and tagged Kartik on social media.

To clarify his stance, the actor took to social media on 31 October and shared the original promo video that was shot for Disney+ Hotstar.