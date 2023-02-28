ADVERTISEMENT
Pics: Ananya Pandey, Aditya Roy Kapur & Others Attend Jackky Bhagnani's Party
Jackky Bhagnani had hosted a party for Nigerian singer CKay at his Mumbai residence.
Several Bollywood celebrities were spotted outside Jackky Bhagnani's house on Monday night, 27 February. The actor-producer had hosted a party for Nigerian singer CKay at his Mumbai residence. Actors Ananya Pandey, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Bhumi Pednekar, among others had attended the late-night bash.
Here are some photos:
