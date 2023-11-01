No Trolls, Only Love: The Many Times Karan Johar Spoke About Battling Anxiety

After the very first episode of season 8 of filmmaker Karan Johar’s talk show Koffee With Karan was aired on 26 October, something unusual happened. Usually, after each season (or to be fair, each episode) social media trolls get to their job of hating Johar.

This time around though, along with the usual negativity, there was a sympathetic wave for the filmmaker. On the show, Johar had asked actor Deepika Padukone about her struggles with mental health and how Ranveer Singh helped her through it as a caregiver.

During the episode, he also opened up about his own brush with anxiety at the opening of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre just months before in March. But this wasn’t the first time the filmmaker acknowledged his mental health issues.