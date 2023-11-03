Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Entertainment Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Hot on web  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Koffee With Karan 8: Karan Johar Unveils the Exciting Guest List With New Teaser

Koffee With Karan 8: Karan Johar Unveils the Exciting Guest List With New Teaser

Alia Bhatt and Kareena Kapoor will arrive together for a 'Koffee With Karan 8' episode.
Quint Entertainment
Hot on Web
Published:

Karan Johar Drops New KWK Teaser With Exciting Guests

|

(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Karan Johar Drops New KWK Teaser With Exciting Guests</p></div>
ADVERTISEMENT

Karan Johar has unveiled the exciting guest list for the upcoming episodes of his celebrity talk-show, Koffee With Karan Season 8. The expected guests that will grace the Koffee couch include Alia Bhatt-Kareena Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan-Ananya Panday, Rohit Shetty-Ajay Devgn, and Kajol-Rani Mukerji.

Also Read'Trolling Gets You Nowhere': Karan Johar on Ranveer-Deepika 'Koffee...' Episode

Sharing the promo video on social media, Karan wrote, "A lot more is brewing and it’s all happening on the Koffee couch!"

Have a look:

For this season's opening episode, Bollywood couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh graced the Koffee couch, followed by Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol.

The next Koffee With Karan 8 episode will air on Thursday on Disney+ Hotstar.

Also ReadKoffee With Karan 8: 5 Things We Now Know About Bobby & Sunny's 'Legacy' Family

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL FOR NEXT