Who is Orry? All You Need to Know About 'Bollywood's BFF'

Orhan Awatramani, known as 'Orry', is often spotted partying with Bollywood celebrities. He is seen with Jahnvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday. However, despite the paparazzi’s ability to almost always photograph him at all major events with all the right stars, it remains a mystery as to what he does or who he is.
Despite the enigma around him, he is generally called ‘Bollywood's BFF' and is increasingly in the news for his bold fashion choices and fan following.
Who is Orry?
According to his LinkedIn profile, he is a social activist from Mumbai and works as a Special Project Manager at the Reliance Industries Limited Chairperson Office. He has pursued a Bachelor's in Fine Arts and Communication Design from New York's Parsons School of Design.
What does he do?
Contrary to his LinkedIn profile, in an interview with Cosmopolitan India, Mr Awatramani stated that he "works very hard". On being asked whether it was a typical 9-5 job, he denied it and said that he works hard on himself. "I am working on myself. I am going to the gym, I am doing a lot of self-reflection, sometimes I do Yoga, I go for a massage, I am working, but I am working on myself."
He also went on to add, "I'm a singer, a songwriter, a fashion designer, a creative director, a stylist, an executive assistant, a shopper, and sometimes a football player, I don't know. I feel like life is about having dreams. Inflate your dreams, give them wings to fly, and seize every opportunity.' I looked her in the eyes and said, 'I'm the kind of person that if you ask me to paint something for your wall, I'll paint the entire house."
Why is he famous?
During the same interview, Orry maintained that he is often seen with celebrities but only a few of them are his friends. He said he went to school with some of them and he has known them for a while. He added that from the industry only Bhumi Pednekar is his friend.
But he is often spotted with well-known figures in the Bollywood film industry and otherwise as well. For instance, he was recently spotted with Nita Ambani.
He also added that putting out a photo with Kylie Jenner put the young socialite on the map. He said, "If you say one picture with a celebrity that grabbed people's attention, then yeah, I went to Kylie Jenner's house for my birthday and we put up a picture together, and that put me on the map."
Meanwhile, in a recent interview, he said that he was a “marketing genius”, revealing in the video that at one point in his life, he was waiting tables and was a part of a “waiters’ group.”
