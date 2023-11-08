Who is Orry? All You Need to Know About 'Bollywood's BFF'

Contrary to his LinkedIn profile, in an interview with Cosmopolitan India, Mr Awatramani stated that he "works very hard". On being asked whether it was a typical 9-5 job, he denied it and said that he works hard on himself. "I am working on myself. I am going to the gym, I am doing a lot of self-reflection, sometimes I do Yoga, I go for a massage, I am working, but I am working on myself."

He also went on to add, "I'm a singer, a songwriter, a fashion designer, a creative director, a stylist, an executive assistant, a shopper, and sometimes a football player, I don't know. I feel like life is about having dreams. Inflate your dreams, give them wings to fly, and seize every opportunity.' I looked her in the eyes and said, 'I'm the kind of person that if you ask me to paint something for your wall, I'll paint the entire house."