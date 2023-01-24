Nine Dead in a Spate of US Mass Shooting Incidents: What To Know
Three mass shooting incidents killed a total of nine people in the US on Monday, 23 January.
The location of two shootings was at a mushroon farm and trucking farm in northern California's Half Moon Bay, according to a report by NPR.
A third shooting was reported in Iowa at a school that runs a mentorship programme for at-risk youth.
The death toll in the Half Moon Bay shooting is at 7, with three more victims in critical condition.
Two students have reportedly been killed while an employee has been injured in the Iowa school shooting.
The suspect in the Half Moon Bay shooting was identified as 67-year-old Chunli Zhao and has been taken into custody, according to law enforcement.
Three suspects have been taken into custody in the case of the Iowa school shooting.
What they're saying: "At the hospital meeting with victims of a mass shooting when I get pulled away to be briefed about another shooting. This time in Half Moon Bay. Tragedy upon tragedy," said California Governor Gavin Newsom.
(This is a developing story and will be updated.)
