Nine Dead in a Spate of US Mass Shooting Incidents: What To Know

Three mass shooting incidents killed a total of nine people in the US on Monday, 23 January.

The location of two shootings was at a mushroon farm and trucking farm in northern California's Half Moon Bay, according to a report by NPR.

A third shooting was reported in Iowa at a school that runs a mentorship programme for at-risk youth.

The death toll in the Half Moon Bay shooting is at 7, with three more victims in critical condition.