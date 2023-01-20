ADVERTISEMENT

‘Kaali’ Poster Row: SC Protects Filmmaker Leena Manimekalai From Arrest

Filmmaker Leena Manimekalai in her petition to SC said that her intent was to depict a “radically inclusive goddess”

Soundarya Athimuthu
Published
What We Know
1 min read
‘Kaali’ Poster Row: SC Protects Filmmaker Leena Manimekalai From Arrest
i

The Supreme Court on Friday protected documentary filmmaker Leena Manimekalai from coercive action in connection with multiple criminal cases lodged against her over a poster of her documentary film Kaali.

But what happened? Filmmaker Leena Manimekalai shared the news about the launch of her documentary film Kaali on 2 July, 2022. The poster depicted a woman dressed as Goddess Kaali smoking a cigarette and carrying the LGBTQIA+ flag

Also Read

'Kaali in My Film Chooses Love': Leena Manimekalai's Clarification on Poster Row

'Kaali in My Film Chooses Love': Leena Manimekalai's Clarification on Poster Row
ADVERTISEMENT

What was the reaction to the Kaali Poster?

  • The poster triggered outrage from right-wing Hindu organisations.

  • It prompted the Indian High Commission in Toronto to demand that the authorities in Canada remove the posters.

  • The Aga Khan Museum, reacting to this, issued an apology and withdrew the film from their "Under the Tent" project.

  • The Delhi Police’s Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations (IFSO) unit lodged a case against the filmmaker for allegedly promoting communal hatred.

  • Furthermore, the filmmaker was trolled online, attacked with rape and murder threats, and subjected to gendered abuse.

  • Leena Manimekalai faced several FIRs in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Haryana, and Madhya Pradesh over the poster of Kaali

What's the latest update?

  • On 20 January, the Supreme Court granted filmmaker Leena Manimekalai interim protection from coercive action. It further stated that any future FIRs are to be consolidated in one state to prevent prejudice against the director. The top court also postponed the case until 20 February

Also Read

'Kaali' Controversy: FIRs Filed Against Filmmaker Leena Manimekalai

'Kaali' Controversy: FIRs Filed Against Filmmaker Leena Manimekalai

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from what-we-know

Topics:  Controversy   Leena Manimekalai 

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×