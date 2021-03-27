Why Shouldn’t Your Visa Be Cancelled: Mamata on Modi’s B’desh Trip

On Saturday, 27 March, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of attempting to seek votes from a section of people in the state while he was on a two-day visit to Bangladesh.

As per ANI, addressing a gathering in Kharagpur, she said, “Elections are underway here and he (PM) goes to Bangladesh and lectures on Bengal. It is a total violation of code of conduct of the Election Commission.”

She also asked why shouldn’t PM Modi’s visa be “cancelled”.