WB Polls: NIA Arrests TMC’s Chhatradhar Mahato in 12-Year-Old Case

A day after the first phase of voting was held in the ongoing Assembly elections in West Bengal, TMC leader Chhatradhar Mahato was arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in connection with a 12-year-old case.

Mahato, who had assumed a prominent role for TMC in its fight against the BJP in the Jangal Mahal which went to polls on 27 March, was arrested from his home in Jhargram, in the wee hours of Sunday morning and produced in Kolkata's Bankshall court. He has been sent to two-days NIA custody.

The NIA is investigating multiple cases against Mahato, including the murder of CPM leader Prabir Mahato in 2009, during the Maoist uprising in Lalgarh area.