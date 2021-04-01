Cut Money, Left Return: Why Bankura Is Make Or Break For TMC & BJP

Most houses in Ramnagar are like that of Rani’s – small hutments, with the roof in some, and a wall in others, in need of urgent repairs.

Next to Rani, Kalyani Lai, who has just received the money for her house, said that she first had to deposit 50,000 rupees before she could get the money. “I sold all my utensils”, she says. “All this money is being taken by the panchayat. We didn’t even vote for them. They beat us up and didn’t let anyone except TMC contest”, she adds, emphasizing that their panchayat Pradhan is only a “10th pass”.

Others like Aloka Lai pointed out that not everyone in the village was issued a job card for 100 days of employment provided by the state. “Two people work under one job card and the money is transferred to the person whose name the card is in. Many times, that person may not transfer it to us. What do we do then?”, she asks.

The Lai or napith (barber) caste is in majority in Ramnagar. The Lais hold OBC status in West Bengal.

A problem for the community is jobs. Anima Lai, for example, says that her son is a BA graduate from a college in Bankura but is working at a small salon in Kolkata.

“He doesn’t make any money. Whatever he makes, he uses up to live and eat in Kolkata. We have no support apart from him and he can rarely send us money”, says Anima, whose husband suffered a stroke three years ago and is now unable to work.

Anima too complains of corruption by local leaders. She says she was asked to part with 5,000 rupees to secure her son a job in Bankura town. “My son said he’s unwilling to pay money to land a job”, she says.

The problem of gross corruption by TMC leaders and cadre in Ramnagar resonates not just in Bankura, but largely through out Junglemahal.