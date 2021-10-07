West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Takes Oath as MLA from Bhabanipur
Banerjee had won the Bhabanipur bypoll on 3 October, after defeating BJP's Priyanka Tibrewal by over 58,000 votes.
West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee, Amirul Islam, and Jakir Hossain on Thursday, 7 October, took oath as three newly elected MLAs, in the presence of West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar.
Banerjee had won the Bhabanipur bypoll on Sunday, 3 October, after defeating BJP's Priyanka Tibrewal by over 58,000 votes; thus retaining her position as the chief minister of the state.
Shortly after her win, Banerjee had thanked her voters, as well as the Election Commission of India. She also said:
"Around 46% of people here (in Bhabanipur) are non-Bengalis. They all have voted for me. People of West Bengal are watching Bhabanipur, which has inspired me."
