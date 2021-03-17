5 L Jobs a Yr, Youth Credit Cards: Mamata Releases TMC Manifesto

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee released the Trinamool Congress' manifesto on Wednesday, 17 March, just 10 days before the start of polling for the eight-phase elections in the state.

"This is not a political manifesto, it is a development-oriented manifesto. This a manifesto of the people, for the people, and by the people," the TMC supremo was quoted as saying at the briefing.

In a tweet, she said, "I humbly present my 10 'Ongikars' (promises) to build a stronger & more prosperous Bengal so that the wheels of development keep moving forward in the third term of our government. The aim is just one, to sustain Bengal as one of the leading states in the country."