Mamata Accuses BJP of Inciting Violence, Nadda Blames TMC

West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief Mamata Banerjee on Thursday, 6 May, slammed the central government for allegedly inciting violence across the state after a long eight-phase Assembly-election battle, results of which were declared on 2 May. BJP, on the other hand, accused the TMC of attacking it’s workers and leaders.

The TMC won 213 seats in the 294-member West Bengal Assembly. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) came in second in the elections with 77 seats.