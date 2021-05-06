Mamata Accuses BJP of Inciting Violence, Nadda Blames TMC
The CM said that BJP was yet to come to terms with its loss in the Assembly polls and, hence, was inciting violence.
West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief Mamata Banerjee on Thursday, 6 May, slammed the central government for allegedly inciting violence across the state after a long eight-phase Assembly-election battle, results of which were declared on 2 May. BJP, on the other hand, accused the TMC of attacking it’s workers and leaders.
The TMC won 213 seats in the 294-member West Bengal Assembly. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) came in second in the elections with 77 seats.
The CM alleged that BJP government at the Centre was yet to come to terms with its loss in the polls and was denying the results.
“Not even 24 hours have passed that I took oath as the CM and letters (from the MHA) and a central team have arrived. This is because the BJP has not yet reconciled to the mandate of the common people. I will request the saffron party leaders to accept the mandate,” reported PTI quoting the chief minister.
BJP Leader’s Convoy Attacked in West Midnapore
The chief minister’s statement came on the heels of the alleged attack on the convoy of Union minister and BJP leader V Muraleedharan in West Midnapore district on Thursday afternoon.
Muraleedharan, who was in Bengal to take stock of the damaged caused by the post-poll violence in West Midnapore, shared a video on his Twitter handle where some people can be seen chasing his convoy and throwing sticks and stones at it.
BJP National President JP Nadda has also condemned the attack. In a tweet in Hindi, he stated that the law-and-order system in Bengal had “completed collapsed”.
Rs 2 Lakh Compensation for Families of Victims
CM Mamata Banerjee in a statement announced that a compensation of Rs 2 lakh each will be provide to the families of the victims of the post-poll violence, reported PTI. The CM added that 16 people were killed in the violence.
"At least 16 persons, mostly from the BJP and the TMC and one from Samyukta Morcha, died in the post-poll violence. We shall pay a compensation of Rs 2 lakh to their family. Our government will also provide jobs in the homeguard department to the next of kin of the Sitalkuchi victims," reported PTI, quoting the chief minister.
