CM Mamata Banerjee Assures Justice to Cooch Behar Families

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday, 14 April, met the families of those who were killed in the CISF firing at a polling booth in Cooch Behar district on Saturday.

Banerjee asserted that her party will launch a probe to punish all the culprits involved.

In a tweet posted by Trinamool Congress, the party shared a picture of Banerjee holding a baby. "No one can understand your pain better than Bengal's daughter. Moving image from @MamataOfficial's visit to grieving families of Sitalkuchi genocide," the tweet said.

Four people were killed in a firing by central forces on Saturday, 10 April, as voting was underway at polling station 126 of the Sitalkuchi Assembly constituency in Cooch Behar. The Election Commission said that the CISF had to fire in order to save lives of voters who came to vote.