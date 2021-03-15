‘What About BJP Workers Killed?’: Shah Brings Up Mamata’s Injury

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, addressing a rally in post-bound West Bengal's Bankura on Monday, 15 March, brought up the injury of Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee in Nandigram, as he went on to question about the ‘pain of families of BJP workers killed in TMC's rule’.

“Mamataji has a leg injury, it's not known how she got it. TMC calls it a conspiracy, but EC says it was an accident. Didi, you're roaming around in a wheelchair, concerned about your leg, but not the pain of mothers of my 130 workers who were killed... I pray you (Banerjee) get well soon but it would be nice if you also thought about my workers who have died in violence,” Shah was quoted as saying in Ranibandh in Bankura district.