How Making Sal Leaf Plates Is Lifting WB Women Out Of Poverty

“Sal leaves have brought a significant change in my financial condition and have increased my income twice or thrice of what I used to earn earlier,” said Uttara Sardar, a homemaker in a village at Jhargram district of West Bengal.

The 30-year-old is a member of a self-help group (SHG) that makes plates and bowls out of sal leaves in Jhargram. She is among the 150 women who work at the Center of Excellence for Sal Products established by the state government to promote items made from sal leaves and sabai grass.

Women in this area have always made sal leaf products. However, the current government project helps them get the right price. With increased awareness about using eco-friendly products, the plates and bowls made by the women are in demand in many states, helping the women avoid market exploitation and earn better.