A Woman Invented the Hand Sanitizer – Your Weapon Against COVID-19

The Latina woman is also an example of why we celebrate #WomenHistoryMonth. Every March, women across the world unite and dedicate the entire month to reflect upon and recognise the much-overlooked contributions of women to history. Like that of Hernandez.

The Guardian article from 2012 and a one-line acknowledgment of her contribution in 2019 book about leadership in professional nursing called 'The Growth and Development of Nurse Leaders' is all the information we have to know about Hernandez.

There is no information about where she is living currently, whether she is reaping the benefits of her invention or what she went on to do after completing her nursing course. We do not even know if she is still alive or even a photo to put a face to the name.