‘This is War’: Why Women in Poland Are Fuming Over Abortion Rights

This is not the first time Poland is up in arms against the ruling government. In 2016, the country witnessed a strong wave of protests against a draft law calling for a total ban on abortions.

The PiS in 2016 had proposed the draft, in a bid to tighten the 1993 law on abortions and share a good rapport with the church.

Women had marched the streets in black clothes – signifying that they were mourning their reproductive rights. Thousands stopped going to work, stopped engaging in domestic chores – forcing the Law and Justice party to cave in.

Now four years later, with a fresh ruling against abortions, the legislators from the right-wing party once again have the power to approve the draconian law and make it a reality.

"To force women to give birth to children who are malformed, heavily handicapped, who will die shortly after birth is inhuman. Especially, the fact that there is no money to help those women after. The government will not care for the sick children after their birth," said Joanna Giemza, a 31-year-old data scientist based in France.