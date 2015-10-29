My Karva Chauth Will Always Be A Feast, Never A Lonely Fast 

(This piece is from The Quint’s archives and was first published on 29 October 2015. It is being republished on the occasion of Karva Chauth and might change your mind about fasting altogether.)

There hasn’t been a single day in all of my 30 years, that I’ve spent fasting for anything. I’m a total foodie and just the idea of having to skip a meal makes me shudder. So, on my very first Karva Chauth, I decided to set the record straight for years to come. I asked Puru, my husband, if he would mind me not fasting for him. He said, “Why take the trouble? Plus, if you fast, then I’ll have to do it too and I really don’t want to.”