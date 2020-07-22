Why Is The Choice Of Abortion Not ‘Equal’ For All Women In India?

I bought the test only because I was out of other explanations. Due to a lifetime of gynaecological issues I had been on the pill since I was thirteen to regulate my periods – it seemed extremely unlikely that I was pregnant. Yet I could not deny that obnoxious second pink line that appeared on one home pregnancy test after another. An unwanted pregnancy is always shocking, but a little more so if every doctor you have been to has told you that you likely cannot bear children.

There I was, all of twenty-four years of age, and comprised mostly of caffeine, incidentally capable of bringing-forth life. I lived with the ‘father’, and while we intended to marry at some point, it was too early in our relationship for that. We didn’t want children, so we made an appointment at a private hospital and two hours later, we were sitting in front of a doctor explaining we needed to procure an abortion. She didn’t ask if we were married, and I neither confirmed nor denied it.

I didn’t do so because on the way to the hospital I had been reading up on the ‘Shah Committee’.