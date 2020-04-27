Script: Shreya MudgalVoiceover: Jharna SinghalEditing: Ipsa AgnaniFor the first seven days of India’s nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of coronavirus, sanitary napkins were not listed as an essential commodity – thus, halting its supply chain. While it was later included as an essential on 29 March, and the manufacturing of sanitary pads were allowed, the supply still remains disrupted.The National Family Health Survey 2015-2016 estimates that of the 336 million menstruating women in India about 36 percent of them use sanitary pads. The lockdown has disrupted the access of an estimated 121 million women to their basic need.However, it is not just the lack of supply but also access to the local markets and pharmacies that is hampering their monthly routine.The members of YP Foundation, a Noida-based organisation working to advance the rights of young women has been conducting free online sessions on making one’s own sanitary cotton pad."Cloth pads are easy to make with materials at home. Even more easily available in our homes and will prepare us to manage menstruation during this time. This makes a temporary solution during the lockdown, when many women are left either without supply or access to pharmacies,” YP Foundation told The Quint.The foundation which has currently conducted sessions in Hindi and English, is planning to do several other sessions in various Indian languages.DIY Sanitary Pads: Tools RequiredIn a video for The Quint, the YP Foundation demonstrated DIY sanitary cotton pads. Here’s what you will need to make your own sanitary pad:Steps To Make A DIY Cotton PadCreate a stencil of the pad and mark it on the cotton padUse cotton cloth that you would be comfortable wearing. Avoid synthetic cloth.Make cutouts from the cotton cloth to form top and bottom layers of the pad.Take a towel cloth and cut it out in the same shape, to form the absorbent/inner layer.The number of towel cloth for this layer depends on your needs. Generally, 2-3 layers of it will do the job for you.Now, begin by stitching the inner layers (towel cloth) together.Once done, stitch the inner and the top layers together.But make sure you leave some space to turn the pad inside out.Once turned inside out, stitch the remaining part.You can then use either titch button on the wings – these will click and hold the cotton pad together – or a normal button to hold the wings.How Safe Is It To Use Cotton Pads?“Any menstrual product if used wrongly increases the chances of infection,” said Jharna Singhal, who is holding DIY sessions for the organisation, addressing whether a cotton pad will risk menstrual hygiene of women.“A disposable sanitary napkin has, if not higher, equal chances of infection as a cloth pad. They must not be worn for long, especially disposable ones as they are not made out of breathable materials,” she added. The other precautions that are to be taken while using a cotton pad are:Soaked used pad in cold water for 20-30 minutesGentle machine/hand wash with detergentDry in the sunChange the pad every 4-6 hoursWash your pad after every use We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. (The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.)