Death for Rapists: Will Bangladesh Curb Crimes Against Women?

Bangladesh’s veteran women’s right activist advocate Salma Ali reckons the move of amending the legislation is just a rushed act to calm the protest.

Talking to Dhaka-based newspaper The Daily Star, she said, “The decision-makers should have taken the time to consult with grassroots lawyers and law practitioners who deal with such cases first-hand. It’s just a rushed act to calm some of the protesters.”

Asif Nazrul, a professor of law at the University of Dhaka, believes that the death penalty is not supportable to curb the rape and women abuse in the country. He rather said it might prompt the rapists to kill the victims in future to avoid the death penalty, which is eventually a bigger problem.

“I don’t support the death penalty for the rape convicted. It might push the rape victims to death because the rapist might do this to erase the evidence of his wrongdoings to avoid the death penalty. As we all know, in most of the rape cases, the victims are children, weak or physically challenged. In the current scenario, they are just raped or tortured, but not killed. But, after the new law put in the place, the rapists are more likely to kill the victims so that they can’t reveal the truth, which will help the rapists to avoid the death sentence,” Asif Nazrul told The Quint.