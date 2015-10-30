A Man’s Perspective on Karva Chauth: Is It Really Necessary?

To all the fasting ladies, I would suggest that you only do something if you really want to do them. Don’t be burdened by societal pressure and don’t give in.



Make your own rules with your husband, start a family tradition of your own that does not involve suffering. Enjoy the rest, you can still get henna on your hands, do the pooja that you want, buy a new saree and even all the moon-seeing traditions—but not at the cost of not eating all-day-long. Have a feast with your husband instead of fasting.

Because, you’ll be the ones then responsible for spoiling it for the future of womankind. Just as your mothers, mothers-in-law and aunties gave you grief about why Karva Chauth is important, you’ll do the same to your future daughters, daughters-in-law and nieces.

And for that special man in your life, all he wants is that you remain happy and healthy. He might not show to you that you are the world, but secretly it breaks his heart to see you like this on Karva Chauth.

We’re living in the 21st century guys, and yes, I’m a Brahmin who understands traditions. But even our Gods have said that ‘adharam’ makes you suffer. And fasting for your husband’s long life is well, hello! suffering. For both you and your husband. And in no way are you doing ‘dharam ka paalan.’