Power of Community: How Engagement Leads to Better Outcomes in Preventive Health

Preventable diseases can be averted with timely care and intervention. Adoption and practice of a combination of good hygiene practices like regular handwashing with soap, complete immunization, and timely medical treatment, can reduce mortality rates considerably.

While we know that a lot of deaths are preventable, it is also an established fact that an unavoidable proportion of those is attributed to health inequities, which have roots in larger socio-economic conditions. In a country as vast and populous as ours, these inequities can possibly be addressed through greater community engagement.

Even the National Rural Health Mission framework clearly articulates that communities must be “empowered to take leadership in health matters,” and interestingly this thought led to the creation of the cadre of female community health workers – Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHA) in 2005, who till date continue to be the backbone of our healthcare system. Similarly, the Self Help Groups (SHGs), formed under the State Rural Livelihood Mission, are associations of 15-20 women at the village level, who come together to improve the quality of life by running micro-finance systems for local communities, are also noteworthy examples of the power of community involvement. These ASHAs and SHGs work with the local state machinery to create enabling and empowering environments for communities to thrive.

Winning the battle against health problems in a country as large as India is no easy task. A shift in approach, from health systems designed around disease control towards health systems designed for people, will help us achieve key community health and development goals. As witnessed during the Covid-19 pandemic, a community-based approach to prevention is a well-thought strategy, which comes with a promise of substantial health gains, alongside enabling change in behaviour, environment, and healthcare practices of people.

[Madhusudhan Rao is Executive Director and General Manager - South Asia (Beauty & Personal Care) at Hindustan Unilever.]