Burnout In Women: Jacinda Ardern's Quitting Shows Even Those At Top Need Refill

Numerous women leaders of Indian origin have spoken about their struggles with burnout and how it forced them to assess their life choices. Earlier this month, Sharmishta Mitra, Channel Business Head & Pediatric Vaccines Marketing Head at GSK, shared a LinkedIn post on “burning the candle at both ends” as a new mom and working in a leadership role.

“2022 was a unique year. It was a year that truly tested my mental and physical resilience. It was also a year where I was torn between work and home, trying to find a balance that is easier said than done,” she wrote, further adding that while she kept taking on newer and more challenging roles at work, she realised that the role of a parent never gets easy either. “In hindsight, it comes as no surprise that at a point I was completely and utterly burnt out.”

Mitra added that it took some real recalibration at her end to come back with a perspective that prioritised her health and well-being over all these roles. “After all, sound mind & body is what enables me to do these roles well, and the burnout for me was a reminder to breathe & take my time into my own hands. It was also a reminder for me to say 'no' (without guilt) to work as well as social commitments that can be de-prioritised.”

In 2020, Aditi U Joshi, who currently works as Medical Director at JeffConnect Telehealth had shared with Insider how she had to quit working in the emergency department due to burnout. “After I graduated from my residency in emergency medicine, I worked in a very busy emergency department and after four years, I noticed that I had no joy in work and it was affecting my health and productivity.” She added that there was no discussion of burnout at that time but it led her to quit her job and pivot her career. “I spent time figuring out what made me happy.” Joshi concluded that now when she recognises feelings of burnout, she looks to find what is causing them and tries to extricate or change whatever that is.