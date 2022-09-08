Will a United Opposition Bloc Make a Dent in BJP's Efforts To Return in 2024?

Given the ignominious downfall of raking up an anti-Modi sentiment before the 2019 general elections despite being met with a show of strength on a podium in Bengaluru, it is most likely that the current concerted efforts will fail too.

But there is a notable difference in the political climate between then and now. The Opposition has never had its eyes on the prize so badly when it came to defeating Modi – or at least whittling his numbers down – in order to force a coalition arrangement in 2024. This time, however, they would have a huge price to pay as their very survival is at stake.