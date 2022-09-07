Telangana BJP Demands Ouster of Minister Over 'Botched' Surgeries That Killed 4

The Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) demanded the resignation of Heath Minister T Harish Rao over the death of four women due to alleged "botched" family planning operations.

The state's BJP chief Sanjay Kumar also visited the two other women who were hospitalised because they developed severe infections after sterilisation surgeries at a Community Health Centre in the state's Ibrahimpatnam on 25 August.

Speaking to the press, Kumar said that the Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao-led government was trying to cover up the matter by paying Rs 5 lakh as compensation to the families of the victims.