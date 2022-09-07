ADVERTISEMENT

PM Modi To Inaugurate Revamped Central Vista Tomorrow: Before & After Photos

Traffic restrictions are set to be put in place in central Delhi on Thursday, owing to the grand ceremony.

The Quint
Published
India
1 min read

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to inaugurate the revamped Central Vista in New Delhi on Thursday, 8 September. Following this, it will be made open to the public.

A large number of people, including VVIPs and other invitees, are expected to attend the inauguration ceremony.

Modi will also unveil a statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose at India Gate, along with an exhibition which will showcase the before and after visuals of the Central Vista Avenue.

Traffic restrictions are set to be put in place in central Delhi on Thursday, owing to the grand ceremony.

The Delhi Police said that elaborate arrangements have been made to ensure the safety of pedestrians and facilitate smooth movement of vehicles in the national capital.

Also Read

Bangladesh Our Biggest Trading Partner: PM Modi After Talks With Sheikh Hasina

Bangladesh Our Biggest Trading Partner: PM Modi After Talks With Sheikh Hasina
ADVERTISEMENT

Traffic will also be diverted on some specific roads from 6 pm to 9 pm.

A number of pictures were shared by the Ministry of Housing Affairs, showcasing what the Central Vista looked like before and what the public is expected to see following the inauguration.

Earlier this week, the government had announced that Rajpath, which extends from the Netaji statue to Rashtrapati Bhavan, will be renamed as 'Kartavya Path', or 'path of duty'.

(With inputs from PTI.)

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from news and india

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×