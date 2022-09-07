UP BJP Head Slams Akhilesh Yadav's 'CM Post Offer' to Dy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya

In a tweet in Hindi, Chaudhary said, "Keshavji is a proven worker of the organisation and dedicated to the BJP's ideology. He will always be with us, he is not a selfish person. He will control Akhilesh Yadav, he (Yadav) won't be able to control him."

Continuing with his tirade, the newly-appointed state BJP chief said, "Akhilesh Yadav should worry about his alliance, his family, his party and also his MLAs because his MLAs are in touch with us." Maurya has been retained as the deputy chief minister in the Yogi Adityanath government 2.0.

Yadav, who gave up his Azamgarh Lok Sabha seat after becoming an MLA, is serving as the leader of the opposition in the Assembly.