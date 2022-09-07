Karnataka Minister Umesh Katti Dies in Bengaluru, PM Modi Tweets Condolences
Katti was an eight-time MLA from the Hukkeri assembly constituency.
Karnataka Minister Umesh Katti died at a private hospital due to a cardiac arrest on Tuesday, 6 September.
He was the minister for food, civil supplies, and consumer affairs, and forest of Karnataka. He died at the age of 61.
As per reports, Katti collapsed in the bathroom of his Dollar's Colony residence in Bengaluru and was rushed to the hospital. State Revenue Minister R Ashoka said that, according to the doctors, Katti had no pulse when he was brought to the hospital.
Ashoka termed Katti's death a huge loss to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and to the Belagavi district.
The Karnataka government announced a one-day state mourning on Wednesday, 7 September, as a mark of respect for the minister.
In its official notification, the state government said that Katti's last rites will be performed with full state honours. The government has also declared a holiday for schools and colleges, along with government offices, in Belagavi.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to condole Katti's demise, calling him an "experienced leader who made rich contributions to Karnataka's development."
Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai also expressed his grief over the death of his colleague and said that the state lost an experienced statesman, dynamic leader, and a loyal public worker.
Former Chief Minister and the Leader of Opposition in Karnataka, Siddaramaiah, tweeted, "Deeply saddened to hear about the passing of Food & Civil Supplies Minister Shri Umesh Katti. My deepest condolences to the bereaved family. May his soul rest in peace."
Other members of Bommai's cabinet such as Water Resources Minister Govind Karjol and Health Minister K Sudhakar reached the hospital upon receiving the news of Katti's demise.
Katti was an eight-time MLA from the Hukkeri assembly constituency and entered politics after the demise of his father in 1985.
Before joining the BJP, Katti was with the Janata Party, Janata Dal, Janata Dal (United), and the Janata Dal (Secular).
