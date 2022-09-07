AAP Chief Arvind Kejriwal Launches ‘Make India No 1’ Yatra From Hisar

“Now, there will have to be an alliance of 130 crore people. We have to work like a team, like a family. If it happens, then no one can stop us from making India the world’s number 1 country. To achieve this, I will go to each state and will try to join people to this movement,” Kejriwal said.

He added, “Tomorrow, I will start this yatra from my birthplace, Hisar, in Haryana. From there, I will go to the other states and will ask people to join the movement. Anyone can join the movement by giving a missed call to 9510001000,” he added.

AAP’s campaign is also aimed at strengthening its position in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh, where the Assembly polls are due this later year.

Unveiled on 17 August, the “Make India number 1” campaign plans to achieve five main objectives, which have been central for AAP’s politics: free and quality education for all, free and quality healthcare for all, equality and safety for women, jobs for all youth, and fair price to all farmers for their produce.