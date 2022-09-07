AAP vs Delhi LG: Sanjay Singh Tears Governor VK Saxena’s Defamation Notice
Tearing up the notice, Singh said, “I can tear and throw away such notices 10 times.”
The power struggle between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena seems to be gaining momentum, with AAP MP Sanjay Singh, on Wednesday, 7 September, tearing up a defamation notice during a press conference, sent by the governor over the party’s “khadi scam” allegations against him.
Speaking at a press meet, Singh said, “The Constitution of India gives me the right to speak the truth. As a member of the Rajya Sabha, I have the right to speak the truth. I will not be cowed down by this notice sent by a thief, a corrupt man.”
Singh then tore up the notice and said, “I can tear and throw away such notices 10 times.”
This comes after the Central Bureau of Investigation’s (CBI) raids last month against Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia for alleged corruption in the liquor sale policy.
The New Excise Policy, which made way for private players to enter the liquor trade, was withdrawn by the AAP government in July, as the LG ordered a CBI probe.
Meanwhile, AAP has claimed that the LG, appointed by the union government, is acting in "political vendetta" on directions from the Centre's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, NDTV reported.
What's the Alleged 'Khadi Scam'?
Targeting Saxena, AAP has alleged several irregularities from when he was the chairperson of the Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) from 2015 to early 2022.
AAP MLA Durgesh Pathak said in the Delhi assembly that Saxena had pressured KVIC employees to exchange demonetised notes worth Rs 1400 crore in 2016.
The party has also claimed that Saxena misused his office and awarded a contract for interior designing of a Khadi Lounge in Mumbai to his daughter.
After AAP’s allegations, Saxena had sent a defamation notice on Monday to AAP's Sanjay Singh and Durgesh Pathak, besides Atishi, Saurabh Bhardwaj, and Jasmine Shah, for "derogatory, malicious" charges.
(With inputs from NDTV.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from news and politics
Topics: AAP Delhi Sanjay Singh
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.