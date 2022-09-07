AAP vs Delhi LG: Sanjay Singh Tears Governor VK Saxena’s Defamation Notice

The power struggle between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena seems to be gaining momentum, with AAP MP Sanjay Singh, on Wednesday, 7 September, tearing up a defamation notice during a press conference, sent by the governor over the party’s “khadi scam” allegations against him.

Speaking at a press meet, Singh said, “The Constitution of India gives me the right to speak the truth. As a member of the Rajya Sabha, I have the right to speak the truth. I will not be cowed down by this notice sent by a thief, a corrupt man.”

Singh then tore up the notice and said, “I can tear and throw away such notices 10 times.”