Will India Have the Last Laugh as Taliban Govt Stares at Uncertainty?

Of late, there has been a flurry of activity around the Taliban.

Apart from representatives of different powers meeting with Taliban representatives in Doha – notably those from the US and EU – a series of conferences have been taking place, mostly at a regional level, on how to forge a response and a policy towards the country.

Moscow hosted the Moscow Format Consultations on Afghanistan where all of Afghanistan's neighbours – the Central Asian republics, China, Iran, Pakistan and India participated. A high-level delegation of the ruling Taliban also participated in it.